VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Tops $507,404.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $507,404.00 and approximately $636.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00007659 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00701651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007646 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000898 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,923,844 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

