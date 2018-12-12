Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Veru has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Veru alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Veru (VERU) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/veru-veru-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.