Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

VIAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Viacom stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viacom has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Viacom’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viacom will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 100.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

