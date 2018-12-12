Viad Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Viad has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Viad to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of Viad stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $989.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.85. Viad has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Viad Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (VVI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/viad-corp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-vvi.html.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.