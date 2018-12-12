Vice Industry Token (VIT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $344.00

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Vice Industry Token has a total market cap of $646,963.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.02622014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00145592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.04 or 0.09379478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,756,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vice Industry Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

