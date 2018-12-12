Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.73

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.73 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.32 ($0.27), with a volume of 329721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

