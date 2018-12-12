VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (CEZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5792 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.17.
Shares of CEZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.99.
