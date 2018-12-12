VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5792 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.17.

Shares of CEZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (CEZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/victoryshares-emerging-market-volatility-wtd-etf-cez-plans-dividend-increase-0-58-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.