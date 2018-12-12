Viewray (VRAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRAY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Viewray in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Viewray has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viewray news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 39.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Viewray by 19.6% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 16,471,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,702 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 115.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Viewray in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

