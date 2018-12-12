Virginia S. Bauer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Stock

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Director Virginia S. Bauer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Newmark Group stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.60 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 54.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 320,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/virginia-s-bauer-acquires-10000-shares-of-newmark-group-inc-nmrk-stock.html.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.