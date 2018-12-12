Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 36,395 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Telefonica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 632,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 337,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. Telefonica’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

