Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,826 Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

