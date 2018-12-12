Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. 561,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/virtus-alternative-investment-advisers-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.