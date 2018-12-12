Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $128,000 in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,981. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $25,430,958.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,050,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

