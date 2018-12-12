Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 265.4% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,554,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,757 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 70.3% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,228,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 920,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.91. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $539,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,019.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,233,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,039 shares of company stock worth $3,465,020 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOLD shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

