Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,068. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

