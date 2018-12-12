Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 8,187 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $173,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,883. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

In related news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $141,547.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 573,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,737,826.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $2,208,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,327 shares of company stock worth $8,463,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

