Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in InfraREIT Inc (HIFR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InfraREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIFR. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIFR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. InfraREIT Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on InfraREIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

