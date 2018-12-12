Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,560 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Vonage worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VG. Man Group plc raised its stake in Vonage by 352.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 829,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,362 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vonage by 84.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 754,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 345,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 30.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 355,226 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, CFO David T. Pearson sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $2,143,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,521.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,625,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,178,663 shares of company stock worth $27,865,954 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

