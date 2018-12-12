vSportCoin (VSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, vSportCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. vSportCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,379.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSportCoin token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.02574147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00143065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.23 or 0.09360353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029052 BTC.

About vSportCoin

vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io. The official website for vSportCoin is vsport.io.

Buying and Selling vSportCoin

vSportCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSportCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSportCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

