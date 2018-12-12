WA Space (WA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. WA Space has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WA Space coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WA Space has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WA Space alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.02571204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00143946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.21 or 0.09373723 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029062 BTC.

WA Space Coin Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WA Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.