WABnetwork (WAB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,993.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and IDAX. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $861,598.00 and approximately $4,993.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.02540666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00172835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.76 or 0.09477187 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029571 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,939,999,989 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDAX, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.