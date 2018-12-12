Wacker Neuson SE (WAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.82 ($32.34).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €26.70 ($31.05) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of WAC stock traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.95 ($20.87). 68,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a 12-month high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

