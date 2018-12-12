Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,836,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $102,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 76.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 304,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

