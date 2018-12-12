Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Wageworks worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAGE. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 669,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,629,000 after acquiring an additional 185,132 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the 3rd quarter worth $4,099,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WAGE opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.22. Wageworks Inc has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Wageworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wageworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

