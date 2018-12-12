Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

