Warrior Met Coal (HCC) & L&L Energy (LLEN) Financial Review

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and L&L Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 33.38% 94.17% 35.72% L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. L&L Energy does not pay a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warrior Met Coal and L&L Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 4 4 0 2.50 L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus price target of $32.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than L&L Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of L&L Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L&L Energy has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and L&L Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.17 billion 1.07 $455.04 million $7.89 3.00 L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than L&L Energy.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats L&L Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

