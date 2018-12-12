Watkin Jones (WJG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective for the company.

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Monday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.25 ($3.28).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc operates as a construction and development company in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through three segments: Student Accommodation Development, Residential Development, and Student Accommodation Management.

