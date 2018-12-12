Webster Financial (WBS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

WBS opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

