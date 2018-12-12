Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,865 Shares of Energous Corp (WATT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energous were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Energous by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,447. Energous Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

