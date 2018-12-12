Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL):

12/12/2018 – Oracle was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. Notably, Oracle has undergone structural changes. It no longer intends to break out its cloud revenues and does not provide any guidance on SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS. This move is likely to enhance investor concern about the company's outlook. Moreover, stiff competition in the cloud is expected to hurt margins and will make revenue growth difficult, going forward. Further, large acquisitions can negatively impact the company’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets. Oracle will likely be affected also because of lawsuits and currency volatility as it transitions from licensing to cloud. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, we believe that the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the long haul. “

12/5/2018 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle provides enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software. Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping Oracle to rapidly expand its cloud-based clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. Notably, shares of Oracle have outperformed industry in the past year. However, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. “

11/28/2018 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. Notably, Oracle has undergone structural changes. It no longer intends to break out its cloud revenues and does not provide any guidance on SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS. This move is likely to enhance investor concern about the company's outlook. Moreover, stiff competition in the cloud is expected to hurt margins and will make revenue growth difficult, going forward. Further, large acquisitions can negatively impact the company’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets. Oracle will likely be affected also because of lawsuits and currency volatility as it transitions from licensing to cloud. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, we believe that the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the long haul. “

11/22/2018 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle provides enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software. Stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. Estimates have remained stable lately ahead of Q2 results. Notably, shares of Oracle have underperformed industry in the past year. However, Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping Oracle to rapidly expand its cloud-based clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. Oracle has a positive record of surprises in recent quarters.”

10/30/2018 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We come away from the event with our view unchanged for the near term but grow- ing more positive for the longer term. Our focus at the event was primarily meeting with customers and secondarily attending the annual analyst day. The feedback we received from large customers reinforced the view that they remain committed to Oracle and view the launch of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Gen 2 as the potential catalyst to begin the migration of large enterprise applications to the cloud – which the company estimates could drive a 3x multiple on current revenue. We retain our neutral rating and $51 price target but are following customer migration plans very closely.””

10/26/2018 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They wrote, “We believe the growth opportunities from the autonomous database will have a slow ramp. This is consistent with feedback we heard from partners at the conference, who indicated that customers were just beginning to enter the early adopter phase.””

10/26/2018 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 21,404,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,749,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

