Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Science Applications International (SAIC)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a report published on Sunday morning.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after buying an additional 352,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,690,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,337,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,485,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

