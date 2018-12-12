Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 138.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after buying an additional 1,194,183 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

