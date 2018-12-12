Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282,290 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAIR. UBS Group began coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $406.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

