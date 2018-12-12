Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wellington Shields upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

NYSE WAB traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. 1,498,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

