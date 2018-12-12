Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s share price shot up 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 113,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,100,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westkam Gold (WKG) Shares Up 100%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/westkam-gold-wkg-shares-up-100.html.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for copper and tellurium deposits. It holds 100% interest in Bonaparte Gold Property covering an area of 2,216 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Westkam Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westkam Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.