WEX (WEX) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $205.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. WEX has a 12-month low of $128.27 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,488,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WEX by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

