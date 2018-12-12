White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6,166.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8,050.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $916.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $786.23 and a 1-year high of $980.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.26 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($1.32). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

WTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

