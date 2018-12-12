Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis Sells 779 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 779 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $28,160.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 22.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis Sells 779 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/willis-lease-finance-co-wlfc-svp-austin-chandler-willis-sells-779-shares.html.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.