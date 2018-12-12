Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.55.

Shares of WTFC opened at $69.76 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,106 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 842,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 176,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.