Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Wireless Telecom Group an industry rank of 109 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

WTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

