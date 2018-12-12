Wispr (WSP) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Wispr has a market cap of $76,239.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wispr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Wispr has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wispr alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000772 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Wispr

Wispr (WSP) is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 27,872,328 coins and its circulating supply is 26,566,823 coins. Wispr’s official website is wispr.tech. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wispr

Wispr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wispr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wispr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wispr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.