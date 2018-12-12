World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on World Acceptance from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $158,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in World Acceptance by 27.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in World Acceptance by 26.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.04. 43,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,924. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.26 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $969.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.82.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

