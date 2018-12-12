WPP (WPP) Given a GBX 1,090 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on WPP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,272.63 ($16.63).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 858.80 ($11.22) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.