WPP (WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 980

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.05) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251.84 ($16.36).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 868.80 ($11.35) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

