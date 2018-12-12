Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) to Issue $1.50 Dividend

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the medical device company on Monday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.
WMGI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,905. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -127.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.
In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,366 shares of company stock worth $1,959,602 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wright Medical Group Company Profile
Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.
