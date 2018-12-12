Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,059,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,045,000 after acquiring an additional 752,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,255,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,778,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,242,000 after acquiring an additional 201,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

