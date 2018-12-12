Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 682% compared to the typical volume of 388 put options.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,720,000 after purchasing an additional 597,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,251,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,328,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,564,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,127,000 after purchasing an additional 447,031 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $64,974,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.07. Xerox has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/xerox-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-xrx.html.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.