XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) by 322.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.13% of XO Group worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of XO Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in XO Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in XO Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XO Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

XO Group stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $898.65 million, a P/E ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.71. XO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. XO Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOXO shares. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of XO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut XO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley cut XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

XO Group Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

