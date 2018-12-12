XPO Logistics (XPO) Shares Gap Up to $66.69

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.95, but opened at $66.69. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 310701 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

