Yintech Investment (YIN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yintech Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ YIN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -0.86. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YIN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yintech Investment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

